If you don't have passion, you'll never be great

Kuok Meng Ru is giving me a tour of his new office building - comprising several beautifully conserved shophouses - in Neil Road. More than a century old, they were once the homes of the very wealthy, with enclosed frontyards, airwells and compounds with ponds and water features.

He and his staff have just moved in, so many boxes remain unpacked, but a mural on one of the walls outside gives an idea of the business he is in. Executed by artist Sam Lo aka SKLO, the kaleidoscopic artwork is called Evolution/Revolution and features, among other images, a disco ball, cassette tape, gramophone and the names of local singers, musicians and bands through the ages - from M. Osman to Zircon Lounge and The Oddfellows to Force Vomit.