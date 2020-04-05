If I want to... take my children out

• Please don't.

• In any case, all museums and attractions such as the Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari and the Science Centre Singapore will be closed.

• Curious minds can continue to explore the digital platforms of these attractions. Find them on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

• Singapore's two integrated resorts will also be shut, to varying degrees. • Marina Bay Sands' website says it will close the hotel, all attractions, including the ArtScience Museum, The Shoppes, food and beverage outlets, and the casino from Tuesday to May 4. •Resorts World Sentosa will suspend its casino, Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark and Dolphin Island from tomorrow. It also will not take in new guests. But some eateries will remain open for takeaway and deliveries. These include Malaysian Food Street, Pizzeria, Osia Steak and Seafood Grill, and Feng Shui Inn.