If I want to... get a haircut or facial

Published
51 min ago

 • Hair salons and barber services will be open but only to provide simple haircuts. This means no perming and colouring, which can take hours.

 • Outlets that provide services such as facials, beauty treatments, as well as nail salons, will be shut.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 05, 2020, with the headline 'If I want to... get a haircut or facial'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content