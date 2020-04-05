If I want to... exercise

• Most sports and recreational centres will be shut.

• Public swimming pools, such as those at the 26 Sport Singapore (SportSG) swimming complexes, will be closed, as will public sports halls and private gyms and fitness studios.

• Country clubs will be closed, and Singapore's 15 golf courses will be out of bounds from Tuesday.

• Hotels will have to shut their recreational facilities.

• If you live in a condominium, swimming pools and gyms there will also be out of bounds.

• Bowling centres and billiard halls, which had already stopped operating since last month, will remain shut.

• All is not lost. You can still get your exercise by running or walking around the neighbourhood. Head for uncrowded spaces and practise safe distancing when there are more people. Public parks and SportSG's 17 open-air stadiums remain open.

• To give you an idea of how crowded a park is before heading out, check the National Parks Board's map at https://safedistparks.nparks.gov.sg/

• There is always the option of working out at home by logging on to fitness classes online.