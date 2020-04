• Sorry, dining out is no longer an option.

• While food and beverage outlets will remain open, they can do only takeaway and delivery. In fact, you cannot even eat or drink while waiting for your food to be prepared.

• F&B outlets include restaurants, hawker centres, coffee shops and foodcourts. They also include any outlet that has a food licence. This means cupcake shops, coffee chain outlets, bak kwa franchises and bubble tea chains will stay open - but only for takeaway.