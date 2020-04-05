If I want to... buy or borrow a book

 • Bookstores will be closed.

 • So, too, will all 25 public libraries from Tuesday till May 4. All on-site services, including book drops and reservation lockers, will be unavailable as well. Good news, though: If you have already borrowed a book, loan expiry dates will be extended until three weeks after the library reopens. No overdue fines will be imposed. The library's digital services will also remain available on its website and app. This means you can continue to borrow e-books and audio books.

