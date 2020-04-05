If I need to... see a doctor

An isolation corner at Clementi Polyclinic for patients with symptoms such as cough, fever and sore throat, pictured in February.
 • All public and private hospitals remain open, as do all general practitioner clinics, polyclinics, offsite specialist clinics and community hospitals.

 • Dialysis services and other renal replacement services will also be open.

 • But if you are planning to get your Botox fix or do your annual health screening, you will have to wait. The Health Ministry classifies these as non-essential services.

 • Aesthetics services, outpatient rehabilitation therapy, cataract surgery for stable cataract conditions and traditional Chinese medicine treatments such as acupuncture will not be available.

 • Senior befriending and counselling services should be offered remotely.

 • You can continue to save lives during the outbreak. Blood donation services remain open.

