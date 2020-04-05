If I need to... see a doctor

• All public and private hospitals remain open, as do all general practitioner clinics, polyclinics, offsite specialist clinics and community hospitals.

• Dialysis services and other renal replacement services will also be open.

• But if you are planning to get your Botox fix or do your annual health screening, you will have to wait. The Health Ministry classifies these as non-essential services.

• Aesthetics services, outpatient rehabilitation therapy, cataract surgery for stable cataract conditions and traditional Chinese medicine treatments such as acupuncture will not be available.

• Senior befriending and counselling services should be offered remotely.

• You can continue to save lives during the outbreak. Blood donation services remain open.