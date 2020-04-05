If I need to... buy groceries

Supermarkets, wholesale and wet markets, and provision shops will stay open. But do keep a safe distance from others when shopping.
 • Do not worry. Wholesale markets, wet markets, supermarkets and provision shops will still be open.

 • The food supply chain - including food being flown in, the manufacture of food, as well as abattoirs - will still be operating. There is no need to hoard food.

 • But when you go shopping, you must keep a safe distance from others. Follow the markings on the floor, including at wet markets.

 • You can also order online. Taxi and private-hire car drivers have been roped in to deliver groceries, although operational details remain unclear.

