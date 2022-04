WHO: Ms Norhidayah Mohd Ali, 35, a singer at entertainment venues for 17 years, had her career disrupted because of the pandemic and eventually became a part-time food delivery rider with Deliveroo.

MS NORHIDAYAH ALI: I remember I was doing a gig in March 2020 when the Government announced nightlife will have to shut in two days. On my last day of performing, I said to the customers: "We'll be back soon. Don't miss us!" I thought we would be back again in a few months.