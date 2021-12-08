Ideas wanted for Budget 2022 on how S'pore can thrive, go green

Singaporeans may share their views and suggestions for Budget 2022 from now till Jan 17 next year.

Suggestions are being sought based on three themes.

They are: thriving in a post-Covid-19 world; strengthening Singapore's social compact to build a more inclusive country; and preparing Singapore for a greener and more sustainable future.

The post-Covid-19 world will be a fundamentally different one that will call for Singapore to refine its strategies and plans to seize new opportunities, said the Ministry of Finance, government feedback unit Reach and the People's Association in a joint statement yesterday.

Given that context, Singaporeans are encouraged to respond to two prompts.

First, what are the challenges and opportunities for families or households, workers and businesses in the post-Covid-19 world?

Second, what more can be done to support families or households, workers and businesses to thrive and seize opportunities in the post-Covid-19 world?

Suggestions that help workers and businesses to transform and innovate are welcome.

The second theme - strengthening Singapore's social compact - also seeks to address Covid-19's impact on society.

"Covid-19 has deepened social and economic inequalities in many countries," said the statement.

"Across the world, Covid-19 impacted lower-income and lower-skilled workers the most.

"In Singapore, we will need to tackle the vulnerabilities of certain segments of our society, and redouble our efforts to strengthen our social compact."

Suggestions on action that individuals and the wider community can take - together with the Government - to build a fairer and more inclusive home are welcome.

Views on underserved needs and the concerns of the lower-income and vulnerable groups are also being sought.

Finally, Singaporeans are urged to be involved in the country's transition to green energy, and to participate in and grow a sustainability movement for Singapore.

"The green economy presents new opportunities for growth, and job creation as well," said the statement.

Along these lines, ideas on how individuals, businesses and households can contribute to a greener and more sustainable Singapore are being sought, as well as suggestions on how the Government may facilitate these efforts.

Ideas on how the Government can support businesses and workers to seize green growth opportunities are also welcome.