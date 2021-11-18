ICU utilisation rate falls to 62.6%; seven people die of complications

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate in Singapore fell to 62.6 per cent yesterday, down from 63.3 per cent on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said in its daily Covid-19 update that there were 3,474 new coronavirus infections, up from 2,069 the day before.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.89, up slightly from 0.88 on Tuesday.

The weekly infection growth rate has been below one for five consecutive days.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is declining.

Seven people aged between 47 and 83 died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, the ministry added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in Singapore to 619.

The new infections reported yesterday comprised 3,320 cases in the community, 144 in migrant worker dormitories and 10 imported cases.

Of the community cases, 506 are people aged 60 and above.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 244,815.

There are 1,468 patients in hospital. Of these, 242 require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, and 48 are unstable and being closely monitored in the ICU.

There are also 64 patients who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

Among the clusters being monitored closely by MOH are Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home in Choa Chu Kang with three new cases, and Jamiyah Nursing Home in West Coast Drive with seven new cases.

Banyan Home at Pelangi Village had five new cases, bringing its total to 108. Of these, 107 are residents and one is a staff member.

Carpe Diem pre-school at the Institute of Technical Education had one new case, bringing its total to 19.

So far, 85 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, 86 per cent have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 shot and 21 per cent have received booster shots.