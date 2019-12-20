ICA warns of heavy traffic at land checkpoints during end-of-year festive season

SINGAPORE - Traffic flow at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints are expected to be heavy during the end-of-year festive season, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned on Friday (Dec 20).

Travellers can expect heavy traffic from Friday to Jan 1, 2020, with Dec 21 to 22 expected to be one of the busiest weekends at the land checkpoints.

"Travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans where necessary," ICA said.

It also reminded travellers that their passports should have a remaining validity of at least six months when travelling. It noted that there have been cases of Singaporeans presenting wrong passports, or without passports, for immigration clearance.

"Such cases will cause unnecessary delays, add to traffic build-up and inconvenience other travellers," ICA added.

ICA also reiterated that travellers should not bring in prohibited items, such as firecrackers and chewing gum. Dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should be declared to ICA officers before checks.

Foreign visitors are also encouraged to submit their arrival cards via the "SG Arrival Card" e-service on the ICA website or through the mobile application. These electronic arrival cards can be submitted 14 days before their arrival.

Motorists are reminded to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with checkpoint officers to ensure safety during periods of severe congestion.

They are also advised to check the traffic situation using the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System. Traffic updates at the checkpoints can be found on ICA's Facebook page.

To obtain more traffic information, the public can also call the traffic information hotline on 6863-0117, tune in to the radio or visit the One Motoring website or MyTransport.SG portal.