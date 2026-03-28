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The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority encouraged people applying for residency and other immigration matters to submit applications directly to it through its website.

SINGAPORE – The immigration authorities are warning that letters purportedly issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in response to applications for Singapore permanent residence (PR) are fake.

In a statement on March 28, ICA said it was aware of a fake letter and tax invoice that had the authority’s letterhead and the signature of an officer allegedly from ICA.

The person who received the fake letter had “engaged a commercial entity to assist with a PR application for a total fee of close to $5,000”, ICA said, adding that the letter and invoice had asked the applicant to pay a certain fee to proceed with the PR application.

ICA said: “Checks by ICA confirmed that no application had been submitted on behalf of the individual.”

ICA said it did not issue these letters and invoices.

The immigration authority said that since January 2026, there have been 12 cases involving fake letters relating to applications for long-term immigration residence.

It added that it does not endorse or condone commercial entities or consultants that claim to improve applicants’ chances of success in obtaining long-term residency, including PR applications.

Those who choose to engage such services are advised to exercise caution, it warned.

ICA encouraged those applying for residency and other immigration matters to submit applications directly to it through its website. Those who require assistance can contact the ICA through its feedback form on Facebook or call 6391-6100.

If in doubt over the authenticity of documents, the public can e-mail or call the authority to verify their validity, ICA said.