ICA service centres to operate at reduced capacity; some Home Team training programmes suspended

SINGAPORE - Service centres at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will operate at a reduced capacity to protect the safety of officers while community cases are on the rise in Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday evening (May 16).

This will last until June 13, in line with tighter restrictions nationwide as part of Phase 2 (heightened alert) during this period, MHA said in a statement.

Help at physical counters will only be available for those who are unable to access certain services online or for those who have made appointments, it added.

It added that the changes are to provide the public with continued access to services in a safe manner.

The authorities strongly encourage the public to use ICA's e-services at MyICA.

However, training programmes that are important for Home Team operations will continue.

This includes basic courses, ground response forces training, as well as training for Home Team and Civil Defence regulars, full-time national servicemen and operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen).

Enlistment will also continue for recruits atHome Team and Civil Defence academies, who will undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test upon enlistment.

All other training, including the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT), IPPT Preparatory Training, remedial training and fitness improvement activities for this group of NSmen, will be suspended until after June 13.

MHA added that community engagement activities such as Community Emergency Preparedness Programme and SGSecure events will also be suspended.