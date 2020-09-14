ICA, HSA seize chewing tobacco worth $213,000

SINGAPORE - A total of 53,249 sachets of chewing tobacco worth around $213,000 were seized on Sept 7 at Tuas Checkpoint by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint operation.

Wrapped in 26 black polythene packages, the sachets were found in the engine compartments and drivers' cabin bed bunks of five Malaysia-registered bowser lorries, the authorities said in a joint statement on Monday (Sept 14).

All five Malaysian drivers were detained by the HSA for further investigations.

The sachets of chewing tobacco were first detected in two bowser lorries. Following the discovery, ICA officers stepped up checks and found additional polythene packages containing them in three more bowser lorries.

Those convicted of importing chewing tobacco products can be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000 for the first offence. Repeat offenders face double those penalties.

All chewing tobacco seized will be confiscated.

The import and sale of chewing tobacco is prohibited in Singapore.

