ICA foils bid to smuggle 1,492 cartons of cigarettes hidden under floorboard of lorry

SINGAPORE - More than 1,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden under the floorboard of a Malaysian-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint last Tuesday (Oct 20).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Sunday that its officers pried open the floorboard of the lorry, which was transporting granite, and uncovered 1,492 cartons of illegal cigarettes.

ICA said that the method of concealing illegal substances uncovered was a cause of concern, as it could also be used to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for investigations.