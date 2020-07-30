ICA foils attempt to smuggle baby leopard tortoises into Singapore

SINGAPORE - An attempt to smuggle seven baby leopard tortoises into Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint was foiled by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on July 22.

The tortoises were found hidden in a white cardboard box behind the driver's seat of a Malaysia-registered lorry during physical checks by the officers.

"The lorry driver and another male subject are currently assisting the National Parks Board with investigations," said the ICA in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore has taken in the tortoises.

Leopard tortoises are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites).

Those found guilty of importing species listed by the convention without a permit face a fine of up to $500,000, jail of up to two years, or both.