Risking his life to save hostages: Ex-ISD officer recounts 1974 Laju hijacking

SINGAPORE - Early on in negotiations with four armed terrorists who had bombed the Shell oil refinery on Pulau Bukom and hijacked a boat, the Internal Security Department (ISD) made an impossible ask.

The authorities needed volunteer officers in a proposed exchange for the crew members of the Laju, the ferry that the terrorists had taken at gunpoint on Jan 31, 1974, in a bid to escape Bukom after their bombing.

Despite fears for his safety, Mr Saraj Din, then a newly-wed 28-year-old officer with ISD’s counter-terrorism unit, put his hand up to be counted.

“I had to volunteer because I was the officer dealing with the case,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times to mark the 50th anniversary of the Laju incident.

The story of how the Laju ferry hijacking crisis was defused has been told through the eyes of commanders such as former president S R Nathan, and former commissioner of police Tee Tua Ba, but never from the perspective of a rank-and-file officer such as Mr Saraj.

While the hostage swop never came to fruition, it would not be the last time that the young officer put himself in harm’s way during the case, which was Singapore’s first encounter with international terrorism.

When negotiations were under way, officers found an abandoned car near Labrador Park that had been spotted at Taman Serasi in Tanglin. The car, which the authorities suspected belonged to the hijackers, yielded a set of keys to a flat in Taman Serasi.

A decision was made to storm the flat, but many officers were apprehensive. “They thought the place was booby-trapped, and there may be people inside and there could be a shoot-out,” said Mr Saraj.

He decided to volunteer for the operation, given that he “had a lot of experience with tight situations”, including the race riots that broke out after Singapore and Malaysia separated.

The flat was thankfully unoccupied during the raid, but ISD officers found plastic explosives and some documents, confirming their suspicions.

Meanwhile, negotiations with the terrorists stretched for days, during which two hostages escaped by jumping off the boat. In exchange for the remaining three hostages, the hijackers demanded safe passage on a flight to an Arab country, with a group of guarantors aboard to ensure their safety.

An agreement was reached only after another group of terrorists took the Japanese embassy in Kuwait hostage on Feb 6 and threatened to kill embassy staff unless the Japanese government sent a plane to take the Laju hijackers to Kuwait.

Mr Saraj was informed at about 5pm on Feb 7 to go home, get his passport and get ready to be taken to the airport. Shortly before 2am on Feb 8, a special Japan Airlines flight departed for Kuwait from Paya Lebar Airport with the four hijackers, 13 Singaporean guarantors, two Japanese officials and 12 Japan Airlines crew members.