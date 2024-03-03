‘I want to know why I was given away for adoption’: 70-year-old looks for birth family

SINGAPORE – At the age of 70, Madam Kartini Ahamat’s most fervent wish is to see her biological family at least once while she is still alive.

Born to a Chinese couple and named Chan Seow Eng at birth, she was adopted by a Malay family as a baby.

Madam Kartini found out about her parentage only at the age of 23, when a relative let her in on the truth at her adoptive father’s funeral. The revelation hit her like a bolt from the blue, as she had no inkling she was adopted.

The housewife said in Malay: “I felt very sad to find out I was adopted. I cried.

“I didn’t suspect anything as my adoptive father loved me very much. I also really loved him.”

When she was young, shopkeepers would ask if she is Chinese, she said.

She told them she is Malay, adding that her adoptive mother – whom she thought was her birth mother then – is more fair-skinned.

Madam Kartini was adopted by Mr Ahamat Ibrahim, a ship master, and his wife Zainab, shortly after she was born in 1953. The Ahamats lived in Minto Road, which is off Jalan Sultan, at that time.

Madam Zainab died of a heart attack when Madam Kartini was still a toddler, and Mr Ahamat married Madam Zainab’s sister, Madam Rokiyah. The family later also adopted a pair of biological sisters.

After learning that she was adopted, Madam Kartini asked Madam Rokiyah about her birth parents.

Madam Rokiyah told her that her biological parents sold bean curd and they lived in the Little India area.

Apart from hearing from a relative that she has at least one older biological sister, Madam Kartini could not find any other information about her birth parents.

Over the years, her two adoptive sisters reunited with their birth family.