'I still remember the long route marches'

QUEK SIU RUI, 33

Founder and chief executive of online marketplace Carousell

Q What was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman?

A I was a lieutenant, infantry platoon commander at 4 SIR (Singapore Infantry Regiment) during my NSF days. I enlisted on Oct 15, 2007, and my operationally ready date (ORD) was Aug 14, 2009.

Q What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?

A Persevering through tough times and completing missions that were seemingly impossible together with my fellow comrades during training school and in the unit.

I can definitely still remember the long route marches along Lim Chu Kang Road, trekking through the jungles of Brunei, and the standard obstacle course.

Q As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?

A NS55 is a reminder that we should not take our privilege of having peace, stability and opportunities for granted. It is a milestone to honour the dedication of everyone who serves and has served.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 07, 2022, with the headline 'I still remember the long route marches'.

