i Light festival postponed due to coronavirus

The annual sustainable light art festival i Light, originally scheduled to run from March 6 to 29, will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers said the decision to postpone the festival was in line with the advisory to cancel or defer nonessential large-scale events after the Ministry of Health (MOH) last Friday raised the alert level to orange.

Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition, or Dorscon, the orange alert means the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact.

Previously known as i Light Marina Bay, the festival was introduced in 2010 to add vibrancy to the Marina Bay precinct and encourage sustainable lifestyles. It drew two million visitors in 2018. Figures for last year's attendance are unavailable at press time.

New dates for the festival have yet to be announced.

A spokesman for the i Light festival said some of the artworks and activities lined up for the festival would have required visitors to come into close contact with the artworks or other individuals.

"Postponing the festival to a later date will allow visitors to have a more optimal experience with the artworks and programme line-up," she said.

Several artists were also reported to have encountered delays in fabricating their artworks due to the coronavirus situation.

i Light said it would invite the artists selected for the event to present their work at the festival once a suitable date has been identified.

In view of the orange alert, concert organisers and performing arts groups across Singapore have cancelled or deferred upcoming shows.

Some theatre groups, such as Wild Rice and Pangdemonium, have decided to go ahead with their productions, but have put in place precautionary measures such as temperature screenings for patrons and sanitising seats before shows.