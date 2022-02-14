I do, I do, I do

A mass wedding for Chinese couples at Khek Association in Peck Seah Street on Sept 17, 1955.

The trend of mass weddings in Singapore is said to have begun in the 1930s, so that couples from lower-income families could, among other things, pool their resources to hold celebrations without incurring huge expenses.

It continued into the 1970s and was said to be spearheaded mostly by travel operators, who fused these events with honeymoon packages to make them more attractive for newlyweds.

The number of mass weddings later began declining as people became more affluent and looked to more bespoke events. Mass weddings these days are now held for myriad factors, such as timing the happy occasion to coincide with an "auspicious" date.

Buy the photo at: bit.ly/khekwedding

Photonico is a website offering high-quality stock photos that celebrate Asian contemporary culture and heritage.

It is a platform that showcases the thousands of editorial and stock photos shot by our staff and contributing photographers.

These photos can be purchased for personal and commercial use at an affordable price.

www.photonico.asia

SEARCH/BUY/USE

1. SEARCH from a vast selection of curated Asian culture and heritage photos.

2 BUY photos of old and modern Singapore, travel, nature, food, daily life and more.

3 USE the photos on different platforms with our various licensing options.

SHOOT/SHARE/EARN

1 SHOOT your own photos of Singapore and Asian street scenes, nature, daily life and travel.

2 SHARE them with us and be part of our community of photographers at Photonico.asia

3 EARN when your photos are sold with our 50 per cent revenue share programme.