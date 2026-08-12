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I didn’t want him to hurt the kids: 56-year-old who stopped knife-wielding man in Clementi

Osman Sidin saw a knife-wielding man stabbing himself and, without hesitation, rushed forward to stop him.

SINGAPORE – When Osman Sidin and his wife first heard shouts coming from a distance outside The Clementi Mall on Aug 10, they thought it was an outdoor concert.

“But I could hear people shout, ‘Run, run!’” said the 56-year-old cleaner, who was on his way to a medical appointment at about 12.15pm.

Osman saw a knife-wielding man stabbing himself and, without hesitation, rushed forward to stop him after handing his belongings, including a guitar, to his wife.

“There were so many people running, including kids; I didn’t want him to hurt them,” he told The Straits Times in an interview on Aug 11.

He managed to pin the man to the ground, and the knife, which appeared to be a durian chopper, fell some distance away from them.

“The man immediately said sorry to me, but by then, my shirt was all bloodied because he stabbed himself,” Osman said.

“I kept shouting, asking people to push the knife away.”

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 441B Clementi Avenue 3 at about 12.20pm. A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Osman said his right wrist was injured during the incident, and his clothes were covered in blood. Bystanders later brought him clothes to change into.

He received treatment in the hospital that day and was given medical leave, but decided to return to work the next day.

Osman said he picked up martial arts during his time in prison about two decades ago. He declined to elaborate on his past offences.

“I used my martial arts training to tackle him and push away the knife,” he said.

Osman’s wife, who also spoke to ST, said she was proud of her husband and did not stop him when he said he wanted to intervene.

While they both work as daily-wage cleaners, Osman’s wife said she wants him to rest and recover from his injuries before returning to work.

The couple currently live in a rental flat in Clementi while waiting for their HDB flat.

Osman said he brings his guitar with him everywhere. The former nightclub performer said his passions include singing, playing the guitar and drawing.

After being released from prison, Osman said he tries to give back to society through charity work, including working with Jamiyah Singapore, a Muslim charity organisation.

“This also feels like my payback time,” he said, adding that he is not looking to be praised for his act.

Osman, who is also part of the Yellow Ribbon Singapore community for former offenders, said he wants to contribute to society after he “did a lot of bad stuff” in his younger days.

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP David Hoe, who posted about Osman on Facebook on Aug 10, told ST that the latter’s act inspired him.

“Turning over a new leaf and stepping forward when help is needed is commendable,” he said, adding that seeing neighbours looking out for each other is a heartening sight.

On the evening of Aug 11, Hoe and a grassroots volunteer handed Osman and his wife a sum of cash contributed by 22 residents who wanted to support his daily living expenses should he have to take time off work to rest.

“This is our way of saying thanks and supporting Osman and his wife,” said Hoe, who added that further assistance would be provided to Osman in the near future.

He said his team will also arrange for a follow-up appointment for Osman to see a doctor for his injuries.