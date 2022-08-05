Subscriber Picks

'I caught Covid-19 three times' | At 90, he is Singapore's oldest prisoner

Not once, but twice or thrice.

We speak to Singaporeans who have caught Covid-19 more than once. Mr A. Tan, 29, is one of them. He said: “After the second infection, I thought, what are the odds? When I got it the third time, I wondered, what’s going on?”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said people who had a recent infection are less likely to catch the virus now. But if you are "hoping" to catch Covid-19 just to “get it over with”, here’s why you should think again.

Can a person be too old to be sent to jail? The question was raised following a disclosure in Parliament that Singapore’s oldest prisoner is a 90-year-old man. Read more about this.

All eyes are on the unfolding situation in the Taiwan Strait, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taipei. How worried should we be about tensions boiling over into a crisis?

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: What is the economic impact on S'pore and the region?

The widening US-China gulf will reinforce the shift in global trade and investment flows towards safer pastures, such as the Asean region.

'I caught Covid-19 three times'

"When I got it the third time, I wondered, what's going on?" says Mr A. Tan, 29, who caught the virus in March 2020, September 2021 and February this year.

Singapore's oldest prisoner is 90 - can a person be too old to be sent to jail?

The man, who committed a drug-related offence, is serving a 20-year jail sentence at a little-known facility that houses elderly prisoners.

What it is like to visit Hokkaido on a package tour

Can visiting Japan on a controlled itinerary be free and fun?

When top employees resign and become strong competitors

When critical employees jump ship -  as one star worker did here recently - they can cause big drops in revenue.

Protect Sg Townhall: Repeal of S377A will be just the beginning

It offers a moment for LGBTQ community and conservative groups to appreciate compromises made, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Meet Singapore's cashback kings

Henry Chan and Joel Leong came up with ShopBack in 2014, an app that gives cashbacks to customers and brings new customers to retailers.

For the first three years after Henry Chan and Joel Leong founded ShopBack, they paid themselves $1,500 a month. 

We are the real deal: 4 luxe resellers in S'pore speak up after recent $32m scam

Buying from resellers? Here are four pro tips to note.

