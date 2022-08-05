'I caught Covid-19 three times' | At 90, he is Singapore's oldest prisoner

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Not once, but twice or thrice.

We speak to Singaporeans who have caught Covid-19 more than once. Mr A. Tan, 29, is one of them. He said: “After the second infection, I thought, what are the odds? When I got it the third time, I wondered, what’s going on?”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said people who had a recent infection are less likely to catch the virus now. But if you are "hoping" to catch Covid-19 just to “get it over with”, here’s why you should think again.

Can a person be too old to be sent to jail? The question was raised following a disclosure in Parliament that Singapore’s oldest prisoner is a 90-year-old man. Read more about this.

All eyes are on the unfolding situation in the Taiwan Strait, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taipei. How worried should we be about tensions boiling over into a crisis?