‘I am ready for my next assignment’: DPM Lawrence Wong at PAP conference

DPM Wong, who is the People’s Action Party’s deputy secretary-general, also urged the party to improve how it communicates and make clear what it stands for, what its long-term plans are and what it is doing across the board.

Speaking to more than 1,000 cadre members at the PAP’s Awards and Convention held at the Singapore Expo, DPM Wong said he and his fellow 4G leaders will engage the activists.

“Collectively we must renew, refresh and strengthen our party,” he said.

On broadening their outreach, Mr Wong said the party needs to go beyond engaging residents through its branches and specific segments through functional groups.

“We must engage a wider range of groups, and grow the diversity of people we bring into our PAP,” he said.

While not everyone the party reaches out to will agree or join the party, Mr Wong said that as long as they are open to making a common cause with the party, it would welcome them as friends.

He urged the party to sharpen its messages to not only focus on action and rely on Government communications.

“If we only focus on actions, and we fail to get our messages I think we will have a big problem,” said Mr Wong.

The party will need to engage Singaporeans on different platforms including through social media to get its message across to the right audience.

The need to communicate better extends to communicating how PAP’s policies differ from the opposition’s.

DPM Wong said that in most areas, the opposition’s proposed policies are shades of PAP’s policies but in some areas, their positions are fundamentally different. The PAP must explain why its approach is better for Singapore and Singaporeans.

He also called on the party to review and strengthen how it is organised.