Hush, it's time to show empathy to all

More than 80 people took part in A Day of Hush to promote mental wellness and empathy at the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre yesterday. At the event, hosted by A Good Space, they participated in activities such as sign language games and silent flower expression, in which individuals created floral displays that formed a "community garden". The event brought together people of different abilities: those who can hear, the hearing-impaired, people with mental health conditions and wheelchair users, including Paralympians Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh. The initiative was organised by Hush TeaBar, a social enterprise founded by Nominated Member of Parliament Anthea Ong. Hush TeaBar is Singapore's first silent tea bar that is led completely by deaf facilitators, who are supported by people recovering from mental health conditions.