'Human-like' bones found at Braddell grass patch

A freelance photographer stumbled upon "human-like" bones near his Braddell home while walking his dog earlier this week.

Curious about what type of bones they were, Mr Alan Lim took a photo of the pieces on the grass patch and posted it on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

The 45-year-old, whose Facebook post has since been shared widely online, also called the police.

The police said they were alerted to the discovery of the bones in Sommerville Walk at about 9am on Monday.

The origin of the bones is not yet known, and the police are looking into the matter.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, Mr Lim said he had taken his six-month-old dog, a whippet, out for a walk on Sunday night in the area next to his condominium.

"It was quite dark and I remember stepping on something that rattled, and didn't sound like a rock," he added. "That left a bit of an impression on me."

Mr Lim, who also teaches photography, took a closer look at the spot the next morning and was intrigued to see the bones.

He said the bones were "pretty big and chunky" and did not look like they belonged to a small animal.

In his Facebook post, Mr Lim also shared a video of police officers at the scene.

He added that a bone specialist was called in to examine the pieces and that the area was cordoned off for about two hours. He also noticed a dog from the police's K-9 unit sniffing around the area.

Some Facebook users have left comments speculating that the bones could be from soup tulang, or bone marrow soup.

The discovery was not shocking for Mr Lim, who said he was more eager to find out their origin.

He said: "What are the odds of finding something like this? I just hope to find out what it is."