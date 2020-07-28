Huang Yiliang in court for assault: Bangladeshi employee could have 'hurt himself accidentally'

SINGAPORE - In the second day of his trial on Tuesday morning (July 28), retired local actor-director Ng Aik Leong (better known as Huang Yiliang), asked doctors if it was possible that the Bangladeshi employee he is accused of hitting could have "hurt himself accidentally" in a "struggle".

Ng, 59, is accused of voluntarily causing hurt to one Mr Jahidul, a Bangladeshi who worked for him, by using a metal scraper with a wooden handle - hitting him twice on the abdomen and once on the head.

The incident occurred at the Singapore Islamic Hub (SIH) in Braddell Road at around 4.20pm on Dec 11, 2018, and allegedly resulted in an injury to Mr Jahidul's scalp and an abrasion on his upper abdomen.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En called two witnesses to the stand on Tuesday morning: Adjunct Associate Professor Dr Heng Wei Jian Kenneth, who is a senior consultant in the emergency department at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), as well as Dr Heah Ya Ting Charmain, an associate consultant in emergency medicine at TTSH, both of whom attended to Mr Jahidul.

Dr Heng testified that the injuries he saw on the victim were consistent with those listed in court documents. He said that when asked how much pain he was experiencing, Mr Jahidul had rated the pain he felt as a "four out of 10".

After a skull x-ray and a physical examination, Dr Heng prescribed Mr Jahidul with painkillers and sent him home with a two day medical certificate.

Dr Heah also told the court that Mr Jahidul had informed her that his boss (Ng) had "hit him over the head with a rod", and said that she observed the "localised tenderness" and "giddiness" consistent with her colleague Dr Heng's diagnosis of a minor head injury.

Ng is representing himself in court.

In his cross-examination, Ng asked Dr Heng if it were at all possible that Mr Jahidul had "injured himself" on a wall or a pail.

Dr Heng replied that it would not have possible for smooth surfaces (like walls or pails) to cause abrasions or injuries of the kind that he noted on Mr Jahidul.

Ng then argued that there were "tools that were hanging on the wall", and asked Dr Heng again if it were possible that falling objects could have caused the head injury - to which Dr Heng replied that it was a possibility.

The retired actor had claimed in the first day of his trial on Monday (July 27) in an animated recounting of events that Mr Jahidul had given him the "right" to "hammer" him.

Ng told the court on Monday: "He (Mr Jahidul) gave me the right to hit him. This is what he told me: 'I allow you to hammer me because I do things so slowly.'"

Ng is set to appear in court again at a later date for a continuation of his trial, as Mr Jahidul is currently being isolated in a foreign worker dormitory and is unable to testify in court for now.