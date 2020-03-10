HSA warns public against buying, using 3 health products

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned the public to avoid buying or consuming three health products.

In a statement yesterday, the HSA said slimming drink Freaky Fitz and pain relievers Shen qi dan bai nian cao yao and Ricalinu may pose serious health risks, as they contain "potent medicinal ingredients". Shen qi dan bai nian cao yao, which is sold in Malaysia, and Ricalinu, which is sold in Indonesia, are both labelled as containing only herbs but have been found to have dexamethasone, a steroid.

The steroid can cause withdrawal symptoms like confusion and low blood pressure if discontinued without medical supervision, the HSA said. Those who have taken both products should see a doctor as soon as possible, it added.

Those who have taken Freaky Fitz should also stop drinking it immediately, as it has been found to contain sibutramine, a medicine that has been banned in Singapore since 2010 as it has been found to increase risks of heart attacks and strokes. Those who have taken the drink should see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell, the authority added.

The HSA said it detected the three products in Singapore through various means.

Shen qi dan bai nian cao yao was consumed by a woman in her 70s who obtained the product from a friend who had bought it for her in Malaysia. She experienced chest discomfort after taking the pills.

Besides the steroid dexamethasone, HSA tests also found frusemide, diclofenac and chlorpheniramine in the pills, ingredients which all should be used only with proper medical supervision.

The warning against Ricalinu was sparked by checkpoint officers at the Singapore Cruise Centre who stopped a man in his 40s from bringing in 20 boxes of the product from Indonesia. The HSA conducted tests and found dexamethasone, as well as painkillers meloxicam and tramado in it.

Freaky Fitz, which is sold on several local online platforms such as Shopee, Carousell, Lazada and Qoo10, was found to be unsafe after a member of the public lodged a complaint with the HSA.

Its label carries a Good Manufacturing Practice logo that is falsified, misleading consumers into believing that the product is safe and manufactured with high quality standards, the HSA said.

The authority is working with the online shopping sites to remove the product.

The HSA also advised consumers to be wary of health products that "promise or produce quick and miraculous effects or carry exaggerated claims", as well as to avoid buying health products from unfamiliar sources and be cautious when buying such products online.

Those selling or supplying the products must stop immediately, as it is illegal to sell health products containing potent medicinal ingredients or banned substances.

Anyone convicted of doing so can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $100,000, or both.