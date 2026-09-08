HSA warns of banned substance, potent medicinal ingredients in product marketed as weight-loss pill

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The product, which claimed to contain vitamins and natural ingredients such as cinnamon, was marketed on local e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

SINGAPORE – Consumers are advised against purchasing and consuming a product marketed online as a weight-loss drug, after it was found to contain a banned substance and potent medicinal ingredients.

The product is Dermcare weight (D30 & Sstrong Set) Daily Health Support Set , said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a statement on Sept 8.

Those who have bought the product are advised to stop taking it immediately, and see a doctor if they feel unwell.

HSA tests found that the product contained sibutramine , a former prescription weight-loss medicine banned from sale in Singapore since 2010 . It has been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as high blood pressure, irregular heartbeats, hallucinations and mood swings.

HSA tests also found that the product contains five potent medicinal ingredients, four of which are prescription-only or pharmacy-only medicines that should be used under the supervision of a healthcare professional. They are:

Amiloride and hydrochlorothiazide : Potent diuretics which removes excess fluid from the body. The combination of both can lead to increased risk of adverse effects, including low blood pressure, nausea, dizziness weakness, and electroly t e imbalances.

Fluoxetine : A prescription-only medicine to treat depression and psychiatric disorders, including eating disorders. Adverse effects of fluoxetine include insomnia, headache, fast or irregular heartbeat, diarrhoea and nausea.

Orlistat : A pharmacy-only medicine used in obesity management. Inappropriate use can cause headaches, abdominal pain, oily discharge from rectum, liquid stools, flatulence and fatigue.

Bisacodyl : A laxative which can cause abdominal discomfort and diarrhoea. Prolonged use result in chronic constipation.

These ingredients can post a serious health risk to unsuspecting consumers, and cause a range of health issues, including insomnia, headaches, diarrhoea, nausea, mood swings, and risk of heart attacks, HSA said.

The product was sold as a set of four packets containing loose tablets and capsules on local e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada . It claimed to contain vitamins and natural ingredients such as cinnamon to help with appetite control, detoxification, fat-burning and boosting metabolism.

The packets were labelled “Dermcare clinic”, but did not list a product name or ingredients. They also carried morning and night dosing instructions printed in Thai.

HSA has since worked with the online platforms to remove the listing of the product. Checks by The Straits Times at about 3.30pm on Sept 8 found that the product listing on both retail platforms have been taken down.

Investigations against the sellers are ongoing, HSA said.

Sellers and suppliers must stop selling Dermcare weight (D30 & Sstrong Set) Daily Health Support Set immediately, HSA said.

Sellers and suppliers are liable to prosecution and, if convicted, may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $50,000 , or both.

Those who have any information on the sale or supply of such illegal products can contact HSA on 6866-3485 during office hours, or via e-mail at hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg

Online feedback can also be submitted at www.go.gov.sg/hprg-feedback-form