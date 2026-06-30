HSA nabs four Singaporeans in syndicate after largest Kpod seizure to date

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Kong Qi Cong being escorted by auxiliary police officers and HSA investigation officers to a multi-storey carpark at Block 226D Compassvale Walk on June 30.

SINGAPORE – Four Singaporean men are under investigation for their alleged involvement in a syndicate which supplied etomidate vaporiser pods, or Kpods, in Singapore.

The case is the first suspected transnational etomidate vaporiser pod supply syndicate being investigated under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a statement on June 30.

Kong Qi Cong, 32, was arrested on June 23 at a residential unit in Teck Whye, where 1,000 Kpods and cash amounting to over $6,000 were seized.

HSA officers arrested Willy Poh Wei Li, 32, the same day at a residential unit in Tampines, where another 111 vaporiser pods were seized.

Two vehicles believed to have been used in the local distribution of the Kpods have been impounded, HSA added.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the 1,111 pods HSA seized contain etomidate. The pods have an estimated street value of more than $83,000.

Two other men – Tobias Tan Wei An, 27, and Michael Jordan Tan Wei Hui, 31 – were arrested separately in connection with the case.

The pair are said to have been involved in discussions with other individuals to supply Kpods when they were caught.

The four were investigated following a case in May that saw Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at Woodlands Checkpoint recover 12,273 Kpods worth more than $800,000 concealed in 161 parcels hidden in the car.

It is the biggest haul of etomidate vaporiser pods illegally imported into Singapore to date.

On June 30, Poh and Kong were taken to Compassvale Walk in separate vans.

Both men were in restraints as they were escorted by auxiliary police officers and HSA investigation officers at 2.30pm to a multi-storey carpark at Block 226D .

They kept their heads down throughout the questioning and left the scene within minutes.

Willy Poh Wei Li being escorted by auxiliary police officers and HSA investigation officers to a multi-storey carpark at Block 226D Compassvale Walk on June 30. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

All four men were charged on June 24 and remanded for one week to assist with further investigations. Their cases will be mentioned in court on July 1.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, the penalty for using or possessing Kpods can result in imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $20,000.

Etomidate was previously regulated under the Poisons Act, where those found in possession of or using Kpods could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The change followed amendments which saw etomidate classified under the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug on Sept 1, 2025.