HR practices, tackling perceptions key to fight workplace racism: Panel

Companies should have human resource processes in place to correct people's subconscious ethnic biases which can result in racist and discriminatory hiring practices.

They must also provide a safe environment for employees to raise grievances on issues like racial discrimination, said Ms Faith Li, general manager at the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep).

She was speaking during a panel discussion yesterday at a conference on racism in the workplace called Keeping Harmony@Work, held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel. It was organised by OnePeople.sg, a national body which promotes racial harmony, and the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

About 250 religious leaders, government officials, academics, and representatives from the corporate sector and non-governmental organisations attended.

Also on the panel were IPS research associate Shamil Zainuddin and chief executive of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce Victor Mills.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon, who gave an opening address, said more can be done. Singapore has been making policy moves to counter workplace discrimination, he said.

During last year's National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Government will enshrine Tafep guidelines into law, to give them more teeth and expand the range of action that can be taken against errant companies.

But legislation alone cannot solve the problem, said Dr Koh.

"We want to avoid creating a litigious culture and preserve the common space at the workplace while ensuring that discrimination in any form is not tolerated. Therefore, tripartite partners will continue to prioritise engaging and educating employers to shape the right mindsets and practices, and resolving reported cases through mediation as far as possible."

IPS research from 2013 and 2019 showed that about one-third of minority race respondents, including Malays and Indians, felt discriminated against at work, said IPS principal research fellow Mathew Mathews, who opened the conference with a presentation on IPS' research into trends on race and perceptions of discrimination.

These perceptions extend to the areas of hiring and promotion.

Tackling such perceptions is crucial, said Mr Shamil, adding that addressing the perception that minorities are discriminated against is just as important as addressing real instances of discrimination.

Mr Mills said diversity and inclusive practices are good for bottom lines, as happy workers do their best work and these may be necessary to attract younger talent.

He added: "Nowadays young people are not going to put up with discrimination, and that is entirely a good thing."