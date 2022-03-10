HPB to explore new ways to lower S'poreans' salt intake

The Republic's fight against salt has been taken up a notch, with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) looking at more ways to reduce sodium intake and promote healthier lifestyles.

For instance, the health authorities will work with the food service sector to use lower-sodium alternatives, as eating out is a major reason that people consume so much salt.

Sustained efforts will also carry on for diabetes and tobacco use.

High sodium intake is associated with an increased risk of hypertension, which, in turn, leads to a higher risk of cardiovascular complications such as stroke and heart attack.

Singaporeans young and old are getting less healthy generally, even after adjusting for age, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in his speech for his ministry's budget yesterday.

For example, in 2017, about two in 10 (21.9 per cent) people had high blood pressure. In 2020, it was about three in 10 (31.7 per cent), Mr Ong said.

A significant number - more than one in three Singapore residents aged 18 to 74 - had hypertension between 2019 and 2020.

Salt intake by Singapore residents is also almost double that of the World Health Organisation's recommended limit of less than 2,000mg of sodium per day. Singaporeans consumed 3,600mg of sodium per day - or more than 1.5 teaspoons of salt) - on average in 2018.

To fight this, HPB will work with salt suppliers and the food service sector through the Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme (HIDS) to encourage the substitution of regular salt used in cooking with lower-sodium alternatives such as lower-sodium salt.

Lower-sodium salt contains 30 per cent less sodium at the same quantity.

Second, HPB will intensify existing efforts under the HIDS to spur industry reformulation of lower-sodium salt, sauces and seasonings, to further increase the range and variety of healthier choices for Singaporeans, the Ministry of Health said in a statement released yesterday.

Finally, HPB will embark on a nationwide campaign to encourage Singaporeans to consume less salt.