How your CPF helps you plan for a purposeful retirement

What do you want your golden years to look like? Do you want to pick up a hobby you’ve put on the back burner for many years? Or do you find joy in helping others? With early planning, you can be sure you’ll be able to pursue your passions during retirement – without worry.

Ms Pereira, a secretary, is 62 years old and thinking about the retirement lifestyle she envisions and how she can live it up even after she has stopped working. When she turned 55, she chose not to withdraw a lump sum from her CPF savings as she was still working. She has been taking art classes and looks forward to creating beautiful artwork full-time after she retires.

3 CPF LIFE Plans Escalating Plan: The Escalating Plan provides monthly payouts that increase by 2 per cent every year. This helps you to maintain your lifestyle even when prices rise. Standard Plan: The Standard Plan provides stable and level payouts. You can consider it if you see yourself leading a more modest lifestyle and do not mind buying less over time due to inflation. Basic Plan: The Basic Plan is a legacy option that provides monthly payouts lower than the Standard Plan and will get progressively lower later on.

*A tool designed to help members aged 55-79 estimate their CPF LIFE monthly payouts based on their desired retirement lifestyle.

**This includes the extra 2 per cent per annum on the first $30,000 and extra 1 per cent per annum on the next $30,000 of CPF savings for those aged 55 and above.

Disclaimer: Ms Pereira is a fictional character created for illustrative purposes only.