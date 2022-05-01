How to relax, reorganise and recharge this long weekend: Here are some tips

Try out a new workout or organise your kitchen.

Lessons from organising my pantry

Look back at tips from Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun on how to tackle the mess in your kitchen in a calm and organised manner.

You have a food delivery: 5 tips on how to eat healthy when ordering meals

If you are ordering in, follow these tips on how to choose healthier options from the menu.

Fitness: Is your running in a rut? Here are some tips to remain motivated

This is the perfect time to find your lost motivation to keep fit.

From experiential facials to sound healing, spas go all out

One spa employs both visual and audio stimuli to turn your average facial into a multi-sensory experience.

How to vacation like a pro and travel more for less

Plan for another long weekend later this year and check out these tips on how to travel more for less.

On the Scottish trail of Singapore's hidden hero William Farquhar

Here's one suggestion where you could go.

3 tips on how to shop and save

While you are chalking up those online shopping bills, we tell you how to spend wisely.

Can you spot a scam? Find out how well you know 6 common scams in S'pore

Stay safe from scams while shopping or gaming online.

The Life List: 7 tips to nail the new work-life normal in S'pore

Psyching yourself up to go in to work after a long weekend and an even longer work-from-home period? Here are some tips.

Rethinking what it means to live well

Taking a step back to reflect on our goals during the festive season may seem out of place, but that is precisely why it is so important.

