How to contribute

CASH DONATIONS Cash donations can be made till next Friday via PayNow to the Boys' Brigade account.

The donations will be used to purchase FairPrice vouchers and food items for beneficiaries of the Share-a-Gift project. They will be delivered during the festive season.

Donors can make donations via the Boys' Brigade website, or scan the PayNow QR code on the standees in 150 FairPrice stores islandwide.

Donations can also be made via Giving.sg, or at AXS stations (select "Hot Links" and tap on "The Boys' Brigade - Donation").

FOOD HAMPER ONLINE DONATION DRIVE The public can order food hampers worth $20, $50 or $80 via FairPrice Online for donation.

These hampers will be delivered to social service agencies serving more than 25,000 beneficiaries.

VOLUNTEER YOUR TIME The Boys' Brigade needs volunteers to help with door-to-door delivery of supermarket vouchers to beneficiaries, from now till next Wednesday.

Those interested can register online at the Boys' Brigade website, and the last day for signing up is next Wednesday.

All volunteers must be fully vaccinated and adhere to safe management measures.

There will be five delivery slots each day (10am to 11am, 11am to noon, 1pm to 2pm, 2pm to 3pm and 3pm to 4pm), except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a limit of 10 cars per session.