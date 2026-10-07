How the ‘high-functioning’ label masks ADHD at a high cost

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Classic ADHD stereotypes, like physical hyperactivity, can cause many to be overlooked and turn to maladaptive coping.

Synopsis: Conversations and interviews that give you something to think about. Each Wednesday, In Your Opinion speaks to thinkers, leaders, and the people shaping our lives and the issues of the day.

Despite the boom in online conversation about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in recent years, the neurodevelopmental condition is still largely misunderstood due to its name. Experts say those with ADHD don’t lack attention, as much as they lack the ability to regulate it.

With October being ADHD awareness month, features correspondent Grace Yeoh speaks with Dr Ong Mian Li, a clinical psychologist and the founder of private practice Lightfull Psychology, in this episode of In Your Opinion. Both were diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood.

Together, they explore the invisible challenges of ADHD, particularly when one is seen to be “high-functioning” — the ability to manage the condition on their own while delivering results like neurotypicals. They argue that when society still expects classic behavioural signs, such as physical hyperactivity, many who need support may go underdiagnosed, developing potentially maladaptive coping mechanisms.

The conversation also highlights practical ways to seek and offer support, ultimately reframing diagnosis as a step toward better understanding of neurodivergence.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:46 Reframing ADHD as an attention regulation issue instead of a deficit

3:41 Reflecting on childhood signs after a diagnosis later on in life

7:03 Difference in symptoms between boys and girls

11:11 Transitions can be challenging for those with ADHD

17:24 The problem with the high-functioning label

23:53 When scepticism affects support given

28:14 Common coping mechanisms among those who may be overlooked

40:02 When an ADHD diagnosis shouldn’t be disclosed at the workplace

45:13 Practical ways to support someone with ADHD

49:30 Seeking an assessment as the start of self-acceptance

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

Host: Grace Yeoh (graceyeoh@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Executive producers: Danson Cheong & Lynda Hong

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here and get notified for new episode drops:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

YouTube: https://str.sg/GjMT

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX