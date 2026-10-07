In Your Opinion Podcast
How the ‘high-functioning’ label masks ADHD at a high cost
Synopsis: Conversations and interviews that give you something to think about. Each Wednesday, In Your Opinion speaks to thinkers, leaders, and the people shaping our lives and the issues of the day.
Despite the boom in online conversation about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in recent years, the neurodevelopmental condition is still largely misunderstood due to its name. Experts say those with ADHD don’t lack attention, as much as they lack the ability to regulate it.
With October being ADHD awareness month, features correspondent Grace Yeoh speaks with Dr Ong Mian Li, a clinical psychologist and the founder of private practice Lightfull Psychology, in this episode of In Your Opinion. Both were diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood.
Together, they explore the invisible challenges of ADHD, particularly when one is seen to be “high-functioning” — the ability to manage the condition on their own while delivering results like neurotypicals. They argue that when society still expects classic behavioural signs, such as physical hyperactivity, many who need support may go underdiagnosed, developing potentially maladaptive coping mechanisms.
The conversation also highlights practical ways to seek and offer support, ultimately reframing diagnosis as a step toward better understanding of neurodivergence.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:46 Reframing ADHD as an attention regulation issue instead of a deficit
3:41 Reflecting on childhood signs after a diagnosis later on in life
7:03 Difference in symptoms between boys and girls
11:11 Transitions can be challenging for those with ADHD
17:24 The problem with the high-functioning label
23:53 When scepticism affects support given
28:14 Common coping mechanisms among those who may be overlooked
40:02 When an ADHD diagnosis shouldn’t be disclosed at the workplace
45:13 Practical ways to support someone with ADHD
49:30 Seeking an assessment as the start of self-acceptance
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
Host: Grace Yeoh (graceyeoh@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Executive producers: Danson Cheong & Lynda Hong
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