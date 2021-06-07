How S'pore's best law firms are identified

SINGAPORE - Singapore's best law firms are identified based on recommendations made by lawyers (peer-to-peer survey), in-house lawyers (corporate legal departments), and clients and legal service users in the practice areas of law listed.

The participant list of lawyers and others is drawn up after Statista's research on company websites and other publicly available sources.

Invitations are sent by e-mail with a personalised link that can be used only once. In addition, lawyers and clients can also participate in the survey at this website.

Participants must provide a personalised company e-mail address for validation purposes, before their answers are included in the evaluation.

The survey will remain open and available online between today (June 7) and July 26, 2021.

Self-recommendations (recommendations from one's own, associated or allied law firm) are not allowed and will be disqualified.

Participants are also polled on some optional relevant questions that are meant to draw a better insight into Singapore's legal world.

All valid recommendations are analysed for each of the 17 categories of law practice listed.

Based on the results, between five to 20 of the top law firms are identified for each of the categories and ranked according to the number of recommendations they received in these categories.

A total of 100 law firms are expected to be listed with many expected to make the cut in more than one category.