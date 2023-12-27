How Singapore cord blood firms ensure safe storage

All cord blood banks need to have temperature-monitoring systems that operate 24/7 and can raise the alarm if temperatures begin to rise.

Temperatures in cryogenic tanks are usually around minus 180 deg C. SCBB’s system triggers an alert when temperatures hit minus 170 deg C, while StemCord’s systems do the same at minus 160 deg C. Cryoviva did not say when its systems would sound an alarm.

StemCord uses an environmental-monitoring system that keeps track of all cryogenic tanks, fridges and freezers, as well as the room temperature in its laboratories. All monitoring data is kept permanently for future reference. The system will send alert messages via phone apps to all laboratory staff if issues crop up. All alarms have to be acknowledged and staff follow-up actions taken have to be documented in the cloud-based system.

Cryoviva’s alarm system is connected to both the facility operations and remotely to alert laboratory personnel in case of an incident occurring outside of normal laboratory operating hours.

SCBB’s system will sound an audio and visual alarm, and simultaneously send SMS notifications to its staff. If the alarm is left unattended, its senior management will be alerted.

Mr Yoh said there are two main reasons why a cryogenic tank would not be able to hold its cold temperatures. One is physical damage to the tank, causing it to lose its vacuum insulation. The other is insufficient liquid nitrogen in the tank.

“There shouldn’t be a sudden onset (of the tank’s ability to hold cold temperatures). For example, if there’s vacuum loss, we will be able to see telltale signs like perspiration on the exterior of the tanks,” said Mr Yoh.

The SCBB spokesman added: “For the temperature to go from minus 170 deg C (alarm point) to minus 150 deg C (critical point), it will take around three to five days if the lid of the storage tank is unopened. There is sufficient time to resolve the issue and preserve the unit.”

3. Backup measures