How Novavax's vaccine works

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax - manufactured under the name Nuvaxovid - has been approved for individuals here aged 18 and above, and is the first non-mRNA vaccine recommended as a booster dose by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination.

The Straits Times looks at how Nuvaxovid works.

Q How does Nuvaxovid work?

A Nuvaxovid is a protein-based, or protein-subunit, vaccine. It is not an mRNA vaccine, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna jabs.

Vaccines based on mRNA technology use genetic material from the virus to teach the body's cells to make copies of a protein unique to the virus, and in this manner build up resistance to it. Protein-based vaccines include pieces of the virus. When a person is vaccinated with them, their body realises that the protein should not be there and creates antibodies to fight it.

Nuvaxovid teaches the body's immune system to create antibodies that fight the coronavirus' spike protein, which the virus uses to enter human cells.

In order to make the protein, scientists took a modified spike gene and put it into an insect virus. The virus was allowed to infect moth cells and, when it did, the infected cells created many spike proteins.

These spike proteins were then harvested, purified and put into nanoparticles. These particles were combined with an extract from the soapbark tree, which helps boost the immune system's response. When the vaccine is injected into a person, the body's immune system will encounter the nanoparticles and in doing so, learn how to fight the virus.

Q How effective is this vaccine?

A Nuvaxovid demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of about 90 per cent against symptomatic Covid-19 and 100 per cent in preventing severe Covid-19. The efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease from non-Delta variants is about 95 per cent. Locally, against the Delta variant, they reduce the risk of any infection by around 40 per cent, while the risk of severe disease is reduced by around 90 per cent, in the absence of booster jabs. Two doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of 51 per cent against symptomatic infection with non-Delta variants.

Clara Chong