How much would a 4-room BTO flat at Keppel Club site cost? All about the Greater Southern Waterfront project

What you should know about the Greater Southern Waterfront project
Around 6,000 HDB flats will be built on the Keppel Club site. The estate will be car-lite and have a mix of private and public housing.
4 new parks in Labrador Nature Park network
The Labrador and Alexandra areas will get four new parks. Two will be completed in tandem with housing developments in the site currently occupied by Keppel Club.
Greater Southern Waterfront and key projects that have shaped S'pore
4 AMK HDB blocks picked for Sers: Other projects range from West Coast to Woodlands
Earlier this month, the Housing Board announced that four HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 have been picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme.
How to save thousands of dollars on home renovation
The Chic Home: Flexible four-room apartment a space for work and play
Bye Tanglin Halt, hello Margaret Drive: Last batch of residents in en bloc project get new flats
The last batch of 7,000 residents in Tanglin Halt - one of Singapore's oldest Housing Board estates - were offered two- to five-room replacement flats in the Dawson estate, also in Queenstown.
What I wish I knew at 25 about buying property
And finally, here’s a look back at associate editor Chua Mui Hoong’s piece on how to build a home and make property purchase decisions.