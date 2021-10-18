How model has fared after 5 years

Five years after it was rolled out here, the bus contracting model - which sees the Government pay bus operators a fixed fee to run packages of bus routes - has contributed to an improvement in commuter satisfaction with public bus services. Satisfaction levels rose from 88.5 per cent between 2011 and 2015 to 97.6 per cent between 2016 and last year.

But it is difficult to assess how the model has performed due to a lack of proper studies and publicly available data. There are also questions over financial sustainability, with subsidies increasing over the years.