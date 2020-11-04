How Expo community care facility was set up within 6 days

When operations at the community care facility at Singapore Expo began, it could take up to only 450 patients in one hall.

In six weeks, it ramped up its capacity to 8,500 across 10 halls.

This was achieved through the effort of many organisations, which pooled their resources and expertise even as they met challenges, such as having to set up the facility during the circuit breaker, said PSA International group chief executive Tan Chong Meng.

Along the way, they had to make changes, such as putting two beds instead of the originally planned one bed per cubicle to double capacity.

Participants of the Temasek Trust Conversation heard yesterday a first-hand account from Mr Tan of the challenges that the organisations faced and overcame while building the facility at Singapore Expo, which was converted in April.

Temasek Trust is the philanthropic arm of Singapore investment firm Temasek.

Another challenge was sourcing for required items, such as beds and partitions, participants heard.

At one point, when converting halls 7 to 10, the team ran out of partitions, and had to scour Singapore for them, but ended up with a different type of partitions from those used in the first few halls.

The team worked hours on end before the first hall was ready in six days, participants heard.

Multiple toilets had to be built as an exhibition hall would not regularly be equipped to cope with people showering by the dozen.

A safe corridor also had to be built for the medical personnel, to minimise their exposure while performing their duties, and that took engineering effort.

When the facility opened on April 10, the obstacles did not cease.

That evening, the first group of 20 patients were sent in two batches. But the second batch - of nine men and one woman - posed a problem as the facility was not segregated by gender.

The woman had to be sent back, said Mr Tan.

450 Number of patients the community care facility at Singapore Expo could accommodate in one hall when operations first began. 8,500 Number of patients it could hold across 10 halls after six weeks.

Other incidents included a false fire alarm leading to the shutters going up, a loss of segregation between the "clean" and "dirty" areas and missing shower handles.

Many organisations chipped in to manage the large facility and all were driven by a common purpose to get the job done, said Mr Tan.

These included Surbana Jurong, SingEx, Certis, PSA International, ST Engineering, the Ministry of Health, Woodlands Health Campus, Parkway Pantai, Sheares Healthcare and Resorts World Sentosa.