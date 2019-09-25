How does Kids’ Lit Quiz 2019 encourage youths to read widely?

The POSB-NLB Kids’ Lit Quiz™ World Final 2019 was hosted by Singapore for the first time on 12 July 2019 at the School of the Arts Concert Hall. An annual international literature competition for students aged ten to 13, the competition covered topics from classic children’s books to comics and pop culture.

To prepare for this quiz, participants were encouraged to widen their horizons by reading extensively across all genres. The competition celebrates the joys of reading by encouraging students to test their knowledge and hone their imagination. This is the sixth year that Singapore had participated, joining a growing family of eleven nations, with Thailand and Nigeria participating for the first time.

Churchill Road Elementary School from the United States of America took the top spot in the World Final. New Zealand’s Palmerston North Normal Intermediate School came in second, while South Africa’s St John’s College snagged third position. Singapore’s representative team, NPS International School, finished sixth.