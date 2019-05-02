How did NLB win the Business Excellence Awards last year

The Business Excellence Awards recognise organisations with good leadership, corporate governance and social responsibility, and assess how they deal with both customers and their own employees, as well as how they leverage innovation. In 2018, the National Library Board (NLB) was the winner of the Singapore Quality Award with Special Commendation, the highest accolade recognising organisations that have achieved the pinnacle of business excellence.

With the National Library, 26 public libraries and the National Archives of Singapore under its stewardship, the NLB connects almost 2.4 million library members to a diverse selection of books, newspapers, magazines and audio-visual resources.

It is enhancing the workplace experience for its employees and volunteers by harnessing the power of technology. The AutoSorter, for instance – a computerised system that mechanically sorts books into the right categories – helps to sort out books in a much more efficient manner.

It is also leading innovation to improve the user experience for patrons. For instance, users can now enjoy digital content on the go with the NLB mobile app, which also allows readers to borrow books on the spot, register for library programmes, browse eBooks, eMagazines and eNewspapers, and pay their fees and charges.