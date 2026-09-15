From SG61 to every day: How 6,100 steps can inspire healthier habits

At the inaugural Samsung Galaxy Walkathon, 6,100 steps set the tone for a bigger idea – that walking, nudged along by tools like the Galaxy Watch and the Samsung Health app, is a simple way to build lasting health

More than 610 participants turned up for the Samsung Galaxy Walkathon - a scenic 5km walk around The Kallang precinct.

Building a healthier lifestyle does not always require a high-intensity workout. Sometimes, it can begin with something as simple and accessible as walking.

That was the idea behind the Samsung Galaxy Walkathon on Sept 13, 2026, a free community wellness event which brought more than 610 people to the National Stadium at 7am for a scenic 5km walk around The Kallang precinct.

The target for the morning was at least 6,100 steps per person – a nod to Singapore’s 61st birthday – but also a reminder that simple, everyday movement can add up.

From left to right: Kuek Yu Chuang, deputy chief executive officer, SPH Media Limited; Lynn Chong, head of Marketing, Samsung Electronics Singapore; Jeslin Sin, director, Strategic Partnerships and Engagement, Singapore Heart Foundation; Jeffrey Hahn, president, Samsung Electronics Singapore; Ng Tian Chong, chief executive officer, Singtel; Ronnie Ng, vice-president and head of Mobile eXperience; Kennie Chang, head of Partnership, Business Development, The Kallang Group. PHOTO: SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE

Organised by Samsung Electronics Singapore and supported by The Kallang Group, Singtel and SPH Media, the Samsung Galaxy Walkathon is part of the nationwide health movement for SG61.

The event was held in support of the Singapore Heart Foundation, to raise awareness of heart health while getting friends and family moving together. Samsung also made a monetary contribution to the Foundation to support its heart health initiatives.

But Samsung’s push to get people moving did not begin at the National Stadium. Ahead of the Galaxy Walkathon, more than 100 of its employees took time out of their workday for a walk or run to Labrador Park, putting the same message of making movement part of everyday life into practice.

Over 100 Samsung employees took time out of their workday to walk and run to Labrador Park, in their bid to make movement part of everyday life. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

The Galaxy Walkathon extended that idea to the wider community. After completing the 5km route, participants enjoyed a guided cooldown and refueled with complimentary refreshments. More activities awaited them at the National Stadium Experience, where a range of experiences brought fitness, community and fun together for the whole family.

At the Walkers’ Village, participants got hands-on with the latest Galaxy devices, and explored various zones and interactive experiences. Other activities included the AL!VE Artisan Market, an inflatable playground and even sports try-outs.

Following the Galaxy Walkathon, participants returned to the National Stadium Experience, where a range of activities awaited. PHOTO: SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE

Supporting healthier habits beyond the event

While the Galaxy Walkathon brought Singaporeans together for one meaningful morning of movement, Samsung Health is designed to help users continue building healthier habits every day.

Jeffrey Hahn, Samsung Electronics Singapore president, says: “We strongly believe that technology can make a real difference in our everyday lives. The inaugural Galaxy Walkathon hopes to encourage Singaporeans to take a first step to everyday wellness goals, while supporting a worthy cause in raising heart health awareness.

“Along with our partners, we hope to make 6,100 steps a daily habit for more, while demonstrating how Samsung Health can help individuals have a better grasp of their overall well-being.”

The Samsung Health app allows users to track metrics like their daily activity and sleep patterns. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

A free comprehensive fitness and lifestyle tracking app, Samsung Health keeps users in sync with their physical, mental and emotional wellness with a range of features.

These track and monitor heart activity around the clock, sleep patterns, dietary habits, and even mood and stress levels. A unique function also monitors noise levels in the user’s surrounding environment.

The app works in tandem with Galaxy smartwatches to help track your steps and set activity challenges for friendly competition or motivation. You can also receive personalised goal-based guidance and milestone celebrations tailored to your own daily output.

Working with the Samsung Health app, Galaxy smartwatches support users on their fitness journey through activity challenges, goal-based guidance and more. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

One example is the Heart Health Score on the new Galaxy Watch9 , which personalises your training goals to match your body and health data, and advises you when you can take it further or dial things down for recovery.

For more rigorous activities like trail runs and hikes, the new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 now provides up to 60 hours of battery power and is dive-ready down to 40m. The Trail Run feature tracks detailed elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact, allowing you to better pace yourself and reduce injury risk, while the Nutrition Alert feature lets users know when and how much to hydrate as it estimates sweat loss relative to body weight.

Says Ronnie Ng, vice-president and head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Singapore: “The new Galaxy smartwatches can help users track their performance progress during sporting activities of all intensity levels, which is especially pertinent as we’re seeing more Singaporeans adopting healthy lifestyles.”