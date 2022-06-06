ST HeadSTart: How 4 people left their comfort zones for new careers | Insurance tips for young adults

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
The great job switch: How 4 people left their comfort zones to take on new careers
6 tips to ensure your resume makes the cut with recruiters
askST Jobs: I overheard colleagues disparaging my work and gossiping about me. What should I do?
Manpower correspondent Calvin Yang offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.
When a Singapore couple fight over a $1m wedding hongbao
The million-dollar question was simply this - when the father of the groom handed over the gift at the tea ceremony, did he intend to give it to the couple or just to his son?
The Great Renegotiation - what do workers want?!
Why do young professionals think that the grass is greener on the other side? How can a boss get workers to stick around? ST’s Krist Boo and Tay Hong Yi discuss these topics in this latest podcast.
Some Singaporeans face 'reopening anxiety' as they return to school or workplace
One psychologist said much of the anxiety faced by her patients comes from a lack of control over their interactions with others.
Young & Savvy: Never too young to get critical illness coverage
It is better to be safe than sorry, says business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan as she dives deeper into what young people should be aware of when buying insurance.
Majority of platform workers have no immediate plans to leave their jobs: Poll
Gig workers cited reasons such as a lack of relevant skills to switch careers and their preference for flexible work arrangements for staying put.
Elon Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs, has 'super bad feeling' about economy
The Tesla CEO’s comments in an e-mail to executives came two days after he told employees to return to the workplace or leave the company.
Retail, information and communications among sectors with largest pay hikes in 2021
Even sectors that were more affected by the pandemic recorded wage increases as demand for manpower climbed in tandem with the reopening of borders.
