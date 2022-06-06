ST HeadSTart: How 4 people left their comfort zones for new careers | Insurance tips for young adults

The great job switch: How 4 people left their comfort zones to take on new careers

 

Considering a new career? These four people may inspire you.

READ MORE HERE

6 tips to ensure your resume makes the cut with recruiters

Here’s an article I wrote about some common resume red flags and how to avoid them.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: I overheard colleagues disparaging my work and gossiping about me. What should I do?

Manpower correspondent Calvin Yang offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

READ MORE HERE

When a Singapore couple fight over a $1m wedding hongbao

The million-dollar question was simply this - when the father of the groom handed over the gift at the tea ceremony, did he intend to give it to the couple or just to his son?

READ MORE HERE

The Great Renegotiation - what do workers want?!

Why do young professionals think that the grass is greener on the other side? How can a boss get workers to stick around? ST’s Krist Boo and Tay Hong Yi discuss these topics in this latest podcast.

READ MORE HERE

Some Singaporeans face 'reopening anxiety' as they return to school or workplace

One psychologist said much of the anxiety faced by her patients comes from a lack of control over their interactions with others.

READ MORE HERE

Young & Savvy: Never too young to get critical illness coverage

It is better to be safe than sorry, says business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan as she dives deeper into what young people should be aware of when buying insurance.

READ MORE HERE

Majority of platform workers have no immediate plans to leave their jobs: Poll

Gig workers cited reasons such as a lack of relevant skills to switch careers and their preference for flexible work arrangements for staying put.

READ MORE HERE

Elon Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs, has 'super bad feeling' about economy

The Tesla CEO’s comments in an e-mail to executives came two days after he told employees to return to the workplace or leave the company. 

READ MORE HERE

Retail, information and communications among sectors with largest pay hikes in 2021

Even sectors that were more affected by the pandemic recorded wage increases as demand for manpower climbed in tandem with the reopening of borders.

READ MORE HERE

