Two tenants on state land in Yishun will have to vacate their premises by the middle of next year to make way for planned developments.

Orto leisure park, at 81 Lorong Chencharu, and non-profit Ground-Up Initiative (GUI), located at 91 Lorong Chencharu, have been informed they will need to relocate when their tenancies expire, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) told The Sunday Times.