Workspaces near home, more vibrant CBD among land use ideas

Having workspaces near home, short-term lease sites and a more vibrant Central Business District (CBD) are among the strategies that can shape Singapore's future as a place to work.

These ideas were brought up yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a discussion with 200 members of the public on guiding Singapore's long-term land use and infrastructure development.

They include proposals on the future of work and the future of mobility in Singapore, such as creating a car-lite environment and being flexible with spaces like having urban farms and using underground and sea spaces.

URA will work with agencies to refine these strategies and progressively translate them into more detailed plans to guide Singapore's physical development over the next few decades, it said.

Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah, who chaired the virtual dialogue alongside URA chief executive Lim Eng Hwee, said: "Long-term planning is part of Singapore's DNA. By mapping out land and infrastructure requirements in advance, we can better steward our scarce land resources and cater to diverse needs."

Conducted once every 10 years, the review aims to gather views to guide land use plans over the next 50 years and beyond.

In the review, URA said it would expand decentralisation efforts to inject more workspaces into places near homes, with greater flexibility and mixed uses.

These job nodes throughout Singapore should be vibrant and attractive for companies and employees, even outside work hours.

This means that in the future, it could be possible for more types of work areas to be integrated with a mix of residential and commercial uses. Co-working spaces can also be integrated within the community to cater to the new hybrid and flexible work trends, URA added.

URA is also studying the idea of introducing commercial sites with shorter leases.

Ms Indranee said: "This will provide businesses with more flexibility, allowing spaces to support evolving business operations. This will help our city adapt to fast-changing economic trends."