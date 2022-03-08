Woman says noise from neighbours caused her to quit job, move out

She said: "I'd go to work and sleep in the office. I got quick-tempered, I started to scold customers and cry at work. I couldn't go on like this any longer and I left my job."

IMPACT ON MENTAL HEALTH

Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology, said noise disturbances could result in poor-quality fragmented sleep and could affect a person's mental well-being.

"It increases day time sleepiness, tiredness, annoyance and mood changes, and decreases cognitive performance," she said.

Jessie was also prescribed medication - sleeping pills, antidepressants and propranolol, a medicine that treats high blood pressure, anxiety and migraines.

Dr Adrian Wang, a psychiatrist who runs his own practice at Gleneagles Medical Centre, said that prescribing medication like antidepressants is not uncommon to regulate anxiety while patients look for a longer-term solution.

Jessie found a job in the same line, which she started when she moved out last month. She and her husband are also in the process of selecting a Build-To-Order flat, which they applied for last November.

She said of her Yishun flat: "I thought this would be our 'forever home', after renting for about three years before moving in. I love this unit, and I'm sad I'll likely have to let it go."

HDB advises those facing disputes with their neighbours to "communicate with your neighbours politely, listen to them and be willing to compromise" before seeking mediation services, according to its website.

The current quiet hours - where residents are advised to keep their volume levels low and avoid carrying out drilling and hammering works - are between 10.30pm and 7am.

A private tuition teacher who wanted to be known only as Ms Ng, 47, said she was polite when she approached her neighbours upstairs to tell them about the alleged heavy footsteps and dragging noises she heard.

"They said I was crazy and shut the door," she said, adding that the noise, which mainly occurs in the day, was disruptive.

But Ms Ng is hesitant to apply for mediation through the CMC or CDRT.

"To bring the matter up to that level, wouldn't it strain relations? It's a last resort and I doubt there will be an effective resolution," she said. "I'll just tolerate it."

But in another case, a woman who wanted to be known only as Madam Chia, 46, said that bringing her issue to the CDRT was the only avenue she had, as her neighbours living upstairs refused to attend mediation and were adamant that the stomping and running noises she allegedly heard did not come from their children.

The proceedings are ongoing.

Dr Wang advised people dealing with noisy neighbours to explain the situation calmly to them.

"If the problem is not solved, seek help from the authorities to mediate - don't take matters into your own hands," he said.

In a letter to ST's Forum page published on Feb 21, an ST reader suggested having a demerit system for recalcitrant noisy neighbours where HDB compiles complaints from residents about a specific unit.

HDB should issue the unit with a warning letter when the complaints reach a certain number, the reader said, adding that the number of warning letters should be considered when the noise-maker applies for another flat or for services under HDB.

In the United Kingdom, noisy residents can be issued a noise abatement order. If they break the order, they can be fined up to £5,000 (S$9,000).

But criminal lawyer Amolat Singh said the demerit system is not workable as it may punish innocent residents living in the same home. "If it's up to the number of complaints, there is no avenue for a person to clear their name," he said.

Mr Singh noted that offenders who contravene a Magistrate's Court order to abate the nuisance can face a fine of up to $2,000 under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, but these are extreme cases.

"The remedy lies in educating people. We are a very densely populated country and we have to be a bit more sensitive," he added.